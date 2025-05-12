RAPID7 Earnings Results: $RPD Reports Quarterly Earnings

RAPID7 ($RPD) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.49 per share, beating estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $210,250,000, missing estimates of $210,313,269 by $-63,269.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RPD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
RAPID7 Insider Trading Activity
RAPID7 insiders have traded $RPD stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- COREY E. THOMAS (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $5,934,345.
- CHRISTINA LUCONI (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,039 shares for an estimated $906,386.
- REENY SONDHI sold 3,663 shares for an estimated $149,267
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
RAPID7 Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of RAPID7 stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,160,430 shares (-69.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,272,999
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,758,147 shares (-54.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,730,253
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 1,059,710 shares (-83.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,632,133
- FRESHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 979,570 shares (-73.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,408,101
- SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 964,899 shares (+295.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,817,886
- PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 919,955 shares (+95.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,388,007
- NORGES BANK removed 830,778 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,422,198
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
RAPID7 Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $RPD stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/24.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
RAPID7 Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RPD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RPD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $26.0 on 04/16/2025
- Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 04/16/2025
- An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $29.0 on 03/25/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.