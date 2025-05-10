RAPID7 Earnings Preview: Recent $RPD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

RAPID7 ($RPD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $210,313,269 and earnings of $0.35 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RPD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

RAPID7 Insider Trading Activity

RAPID7 insiders have traded $RPD stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COREY E. THOMAS (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $5,934,345 .

. CHRISTINA LUCONI (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,039 shares for an estimated $906,386 .

. REENY SONDHI sold 3,663 shares for an estimated $149,267

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

RAPID7 Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of RAPID7 stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

RAPID7 Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RPD stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

RAPID7 Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RPD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RPD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $26.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $29.0 on 03/25/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.