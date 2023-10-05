Rapid7 Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RPD

In trading on Thursday, shares of Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.50, changing hands as low as $43.82 per share. Rapid7 Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RPD's low point in its 52 week range is $26.485 per share, with $55.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.