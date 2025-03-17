Rapid7 Announces Expansion with New Global Capability Center in Pune, India

Rapid7 announces expansion in India with a new Global Capability Center in Pune to enhance security operations and innovation.

Rapid7, Inc., a leader in risk and threat detection, has announced its expansion plans in India, including the establishment of a new Global Capability Center (GCC) in Pune set to open in April 2025. This facility will function as an innovation hub and Security Operations Center (SOC), aimed at providing 24x7 security operations coverage for global customers. The company will engage with local stakeholders through a series of events focused on enhancing cybersecurity initiatives and talent development. Rapid7's leadership emphasized the importance of diverse teams in driving cybersecurity innovation. Upcoming events in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore will facilitate discussions on the evolving cyber threat landscape and showcase advancements in various cybersecurity solutions. The initiative reflects Rapid7's commitment to creating a safer digital world by simplifying cybersecurity and fostering collaboration in the local market.

Rapid7 is opening a new Global Capability Center (GCC) in Pune, India, which will serve as an innovation hub and Security Operations Center (SOC), enhancing its global cybersecurity operations.

The expansion into India will create job opportunities focused on driving product and service innovation in cyber operations and building a local cybersecurity talent pipeline.

Rapid7 plans to host multiple in-region Security Day events to engage with various stakeholders, showcasing its commitment to customer-centric innovation and collaboration in the cybersecurity space.

The announcement of expansion in India could raise concerns regarding the potential outsourcing of jobs from existing locations, which may lead to dissatisfaction among current employees and stakeholders.

The focus on establishing a Global Capability Center may suggest that the company is facing challenges in scaling its operations effectively and needs to seek additional resources in a lower-cost market.

Promoting in-region events could imply that the company needs to strengthen its market presence and customer relationships in India, indicating potential weaknesses in their current engagement strategy in the region.

What is Rapid7's expansion plan in India?

Rapid7 plans to open a Global Capability Center in Pune to enhance their security operations and innovation efforts.

When will the new Global Capability Center in Pune open?

The Global Capability Center is scheduled to open in April 2025.

What are the aims of Rapid7's in-region events in India?

The events will engage with stakeholders to discuss cybersecurity strategies and share insights on the evolving threat landscape.

How will Rapid7's expansion affect cybersecurity operations?

The expansion will provide 24x7 security operations coverage and strengthen Rapid7’s global threat detection and response capabilities.

What opportunities will Rapid7 create in India?

Rapid7 aims to build a local talent pipeline and foster AI collaborations while driving innovation in cybersecurity operations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



BOSTON, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Rapid7, Inc.





, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced plans for expansion in India, including the opening of a new Global Capability Center (GCC) in Pune to serve as an innovation hub and Security Operations Center (SOC). In addition, the company announced a series of in-region





events





to engage with government, education, and talent stakeholders on Rapid7’s commitment to enable customers to simplify security, take control of their attack surface, and confidently navigate a dynamic threat landscape.





The GCC will open in April 2025 with a focus on expanding Rapid7’s ability to provide seamless, 24x7 security operations coverage to their growing global customers worldwide.





Hiring





for the new office will prioritize building a team that drives product and service innovation in cyber operations, in addition to building the cybersecurity talent pipeline in the local market and fostering AI collaborations with corporations and academic institutions.





“Expanding into India is a critical step in accelerating Rapid7’s investments in security operations leadership and customer-centric innovation,” said Corey Thomas, chairman and CEO of Rapid7. “Innovation thrives when multi-dimensional teams come together to solve complex challenges, and this new hub strengthens our ability to deliver the most adaptive, predictive, and responsive cybersecurity solutions to customers worldwide. Establishing a Security Operations Center in Pune also enhances our ability to scale threat detection and response globally while connecting the exceptional technical talent in the region to impactful career opportunities. We are excited to grow a world-class team in India that will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of cybersecurity.”





“Rapid7 is known for its high-performing teams that challenge boundaries and embrace rapid technological change, from generative AI and machine learning to cutting-edge security solutions,” said





Swami Nathan





, Rapid7 country manager, India. “I’m excited to lead this transformational journey in Pune, where every team member will have the opportunity to grow, drive meaningful impact for our customers, and help shape a more secure digital future.”





Rapid7 is at the forefront of global conversations on cyber and AI security policy and development of those business ecosystems and, following that tradition,





Sabeen Malik





, Rapid7’s vice president of global government affairs and public policy, will attend and participate on a panel at the





Raisina Dialogue





entitled “Concert of Oceans: Towards A Digital Indo-Pacific,” alongside Amit Shukla, Joint Secretary, Cyber Diplomacy Division, Ministry of External Affairs, India.





In May, Rapid7 will host three in-region Security Day events in Mumbai (May 8), Delhi (May 13), and Bangalore (May 15). These events will bring together leaders from top corporations, academic institutions, and government to explore the evolving cyber threat landscape, share insights from their cybersecurity journeys, and discover the latest advancements in Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM), Attack Surface Management (ASM), and Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR). These events are open to Rapid7 customers, potential clients, and partners.





To learn more about Security Days visit





https://www.rapid7.com/lp/2025-global-security-days/





.





To learn more about joining the Rapid7 team in India visit





https://careers.rapid7.com/rapid7-pune





.







About Rapid7







Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our





website





, check out our





blog





, or follow us on





LinkedIn





or





X





.







Rapid7 Media Relations







Alice Randall





Director, Global Corporate Communications





press@rapid7.com





(857) 216-7804







Rapid7 Investor Contact







Elizabeth Chwalk





Vice President, Investor Relations





investors@rapid7.com





(617) 865-4277



