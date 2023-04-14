Rapid wage growth keeping euro zone core inflation up: Lagarde

April 14, 2023 — 06:05 am EDT

Written by Balazs Koranyi for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation will continue to fall but underlying price pressures, boosted by rapid nominal wage growth, will remain high for some time and only ease slowly, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Friday.

"Historically high wage growth, related to tight labour markets and compensation for high inflation, will support core inflation over the projection horizon, as it gradually returns to rates around our target," Lagarde said in statement to the International Monetary Fund's spring meeting.

