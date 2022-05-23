Rapid Sales Growth Makes Black Rifle Coffee a Tasteful Investment

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Black Rifle Coffee ( BRCC ) stock is trading at a very reasonable price.

( ) stock is trading at a very reasonable price. The company has recently added to its leadership team while demonstrating powerful revenue growth.

Investors should consider buying BRCC stock if they’re on board with the company’s unique vision and mission.

Source: YuniqueB / Shutterstock

Utah-headquartered Black Rifle Coffee (NYSE:BRCC) might sound like a company that just offers a decent cup of joe. However, there’s much more to the story here. BRCC stock deserves your attention, as the price could move higher soon.

Sure, Black Rifle serves premium coffee to its customers every day. That’s one reason to consider investing in it, but this isn’t a run-of-the-mill coffee shop chain.

Black Rifle was founded by veterans in 2014 and is committed to veterans, active-duty military and first responders. It’s a proudly patriotic company that supports the American way of life.

Plus, Black Rifle gives back with every purchase. Yet, informed investors will certainly want to know if the company has a strategy for growth and whether it’s capable of generating strong revenue.

It turns out the answer to these crucial questions is definitely yes. So, let’s dig deeper and see if you’ll warm up to Black Rifle Coffee.

BRCC Black Rifle Coffee $9.81

What’s Happening with BRCC Stock?

While BRCC stock has been as high as $34 within the past 12 months, it was recently spotted trading near $10. That’s quite a discount, so this might be time to start accumulating the shares.

The timing for a long position seems right, as Black Rifle Coffee is moving forward aggressively with its omni-channel expansion strategy. This includes a direct-to-consumer subscription business, the company’s network of coffee shops, a wholesale business with a sizable roster of retail partners and a strong e-commerce presence.

To help solidify this expansion strategy, Black Rifle just brought Chris Clark onto board as its chief technology officer. As the company’s founder and CEO Evan Hafer explained, Clark brings a “tremendous breadth of technology and supply chain experience” to the table, which can help Black Rifle implement its “omnichannel flywheel model.”

Building a Community and Sales

So, is Black Rifle Coffee’s focus on community paying off? Hafer recently declared that the company’s first-quarter 2022 results represents a “milestone.” Let’s see if the numbers support this contention.

In Q1 2022, Black Rifle generated net revenue of $66 million. This represents a 35% year-over-year (YOY) increase. So far, so good.

Also, the company reported gross profit of $23.2 million. This signifies an increase of 18% YOY, as well as 35% of Black Rifle’s net revenue.

Perhaps most impressively, the company’s wholesale revenue increased 135% YOY to $22 million. Clearly, Black Rifle Coffee is moving in the right direction.

What You Can Do Now With BRCC Stock

Black Rifle’s vision is unique, and isn’t only about serving a great cup of coffee. The company values freedom and patriotism, and seems to be garnering a sizable customer base.

BRCC stock is trading at a relatively low price, as well. Therefore, it’s fine to start a position in the shares and, hopefully, watch the stock price grow along with the company.

On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post Rapid Sales Growth Makes Black Rifle Coffee a Tasteful Investment appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.