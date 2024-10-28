News & Insights

Rapid Nutrition Expands Production to Capture Chinese Market

October 28, 2024 — 12:32 am EDT

Rapid Nutrition (FR:ALRPD) has released an update.

Rapid Nutrition has successfully completed its first production run in China, enabling the company to meet increasing global demand and cut costs by 58%. The move positions the company to capitalize on major sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, reinforcing its presence in the rapidly growing Chinese market. This strategic expansion aims to deliver value to both shareholders and consumers with its premium health and wellness products.

