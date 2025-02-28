Rapid Micro Q4 Net Loss Narrows, In Line, Stock Slides In The Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID), a life sciences technology company, Friday announced that net loss narrowed in the fourth quarter, compared with the previous year.

Shares of Rapid Micro are dropping in the pre-market trading.

In the fourth quarter, net loss narrowed to $9.66 million from $11.16 million last year.

Loss per share were $0.22 versus $0.26 prior year.

Analysts, on average, had expected loss $0.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased 30 percent to $8.22 million from $6.34 million in the previous year's quarter.

Full year 2025, the company expects to generate at least $32 million in revenue.

In the pre-market trading, Rapid Micro is 5.43% lesser at $3.33 on the Nasdaq.

