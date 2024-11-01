Rapid Micro Biosystems Reports Record Q3 2024 Revenue

The latest announcement is out from Rapid Micro Biosystems ( (RPID) ).

Rapid Micro Biosystems posted a record $7.6 million revenue for Q3 2024, marking a 24% increase from the previous year and highlighting significant growth in their Growth Direct® system placements. The company saw a positive shift in gross margins and reaffirmed their full-year revenue guidance of at least $27 million, reflecting a 20% growth expectation. Despite a net loss, the firm’s financial health remains robust with no debt and strong cash reserves, underscoring their strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value and expanding global deployments.

Learn more about RPID stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.