Rapid Micro Biosystems Reports Record Q3 2024 Revenue

November 01, 2024 — 07:29 am EDT

The latest announcement is out from Rapid Micro Biosystems ( (RPID) ).

Rapid Micro Biosystems posted a record $7.6 million revenue for Q3 2024, marking a 24% increase from the previous year and highlighting significant growth in their Growth Direct® system placements. The company saw a positive shift in gross margins and reaffirmed their full-year revenue guidance of at least $27 million, reflecting a 20% growth expectation. Despite a net loss, the firm’s financial health remains robust with no debt and strong cash reserves, underscoring their strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value and expanding global deployments.

