Rapid Micro Biosystems Reports 28% Revenue Growth in Q1 2025, Partners with MilliporeSigma

Rapid Micro Biosystems reports Q1 2025 revenue growth of 28%, achieving $7.2 million and announces collaboration with Merck KGaA.

Quiver AI Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. reported a first-quarter 2025 total revenue of $7.2 million, marking a 28% increase from the previous year, driven by record service revenue and strong validation activity. The company's gross margin improved significantly to 6%, compared to negative 27% in the same quarter of 2024. They announced a global Distribution and Collaboration Agreement with MilliporeSigma, aimed at enhancing Growth Direct system placements and product innovations. Despite a net loss of $11.3 million for the quarter, down from $13.3 million a year earlier, the company reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of at least $32 million. The company's cash position as of March 31, 2025, was approximately $42 million, with no outstanding debt.

Potential Positives

Reports a total revenue of $7.2 million for Q1 2025, reflecting a significant growth of 28% compared to Q1 2024.

Achieved record quarterly service revenue with a notable increase of 64% year-over-year.

Gross margin improved to 6%, a substantial 33-percentage point increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Announced a global Distribution and Collaboration Agreement with MilliporeSigma, highlighting strategic partnerships to drive future growth.

Potential Negatives

Net loss remains significant at $11.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, indicating ongoing financial struggles despite revenue growth.

Gross margin is still low at 6%, raising concerns about the company's profitability and operational efficiency.

The company has reaffirmed total revenue guidance of at least $32.0 million for 2025, suggesting potential stagnation in growth if not met, given the current trajectory.

FAQ

What were Rapid Micro Biosystems' total revenues for Q1 2025?

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $7.2 million, representing a 28% increase from Q1 2024.

How much did the gross margin improve in Q1 2025?

The gross margin improved by 33 percentage points to 6% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to Q1 2024.

What significant partnership was announced in the press release?

A global Distribution and Collaboration Agreement was announced with the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, known as MilliporeSigma.

What is the revenue guidance for full-year 2025?

The company reaffirmed its total revenue guidance for at least $32.0 million for the full year 2025.

How did service revenue change in Q1 2025?

Service revenue increased by 64% to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RPID Insider Trading Activity

$RPID insiders have traded $RPID stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPID stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MELINDA LITHERLAND PEI has made 4 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $41,362 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RPID Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $RPID stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release









Reports









first









quarter 2025 total revenue of









$7.2 million









, representing









28%









growth compared to the









first









quarter of 2024.













Reports record quarterly service revenue led by strong validation activity.























Reports









first









quarter gross margin of









6%









, representing a









33-percentage point









improvement compared to the first quarter of 2024.















Announced a global Distribution and Collaboration Agreement with the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates in the U.S. as MilliporeSigma (“MilliporeSigma”).















Reaffirms full-year 2025 total revenue guidance of at least $32.0 million.















LEXINGTON, Mass., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





"We delivered strong revenue growth of 28% in the first quarter, which included record quarterly service revenue,” said Robert Spignesi, President and CEO. "We also continued to make good progress against our initiatives focused on product cost reduction and manufacturing efficiency as well as service productivity, which helped drive significant gross margin expansion compared to the prior-year quarter.”





“Our global Distribution and Collaboration Agreement with MilliporeSigma is in its early stages, and our teams are highly engaged in joint training and planning activities. We remain excited about the opportunity this partnership provides to advance our priorities of accelerating Growth Direct system placements, improving gross margins and innovating new products," said Spignesi.







First





Quarter Financial Results







Total revenue for the first quarter of 2025 increased 28% to $7.2 million compared to $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. The Company placed three new Growth Direct® systems and completed the validation of nine customer systems compared to three placements and three validations in the first quarter of 2024. Product revenue increased by 10% to $4.1 million, compared to $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. Service revenue increased by 64% to $3.1 million, compared to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Recurring revenue increased by 6% to $4.0 million, compared to $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.





Total cost of revenue was $6.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 5% compared to $7.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. Gross margin was positive 6%, or positive $0.4 million, compared to negative 27%, or negative $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.





Total operating expenses decreased by 5% to $12.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $12.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. General and administrative expenses were essentially flat, research and development expenses decreased by 6%, and sales and marketing expenses decreased by 16%, in each case compared to the first quarter of 2024.





Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $11.3 million, compared to $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net loss per share for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.26, compared to $0.31 in the first quarter of 2024.





Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were approximately $42 million, and the Company had no debt outstanding as of March 31, 2025.







2025





Outlook







The Company is reaffirming its full year 2025 total revenue guidance of at least $32.0 million, with between 21 and 25 system placements.







Webcast Details







The Company will host a conference call before the market opens today, May 9, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results. The live call is accessible on the Company’s website at investors.rapidmicrobio.com and will be archived and available for replay for one year.







About Rapid Micro Biosystems







Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct system automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct system brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the Company on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.





Rapid Micro Biosystems intends to use the Investor Relations page of its website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor its website in addition to following press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s guidance, including with respect to full year 2025 total revenue and number of Growth Direct placements; the Company's collaboration with MilliporeSigma, including the expected benefits therefrom; the Company’s ability to reduce product costs, and improve manufacturing efficiency and service productivity; and the Company's ability to advance its priorities of accelerating Growth Direct system placements, improving gross margins and innovating new products.





In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “outlook,” “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “positioned,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to risks related to, the Company's ability to achieve positive cash flow without requiring additional financing; the Company's ability to achieve its business objectives; the Company's significant losses since inception; the Company’s ability to meet its publicly announced guidance and other expectations about its business and operations; the Company’s limited experience in marketing and sales and the effectiveness of its sales processes; the Company’s need to develop new products and adapt to technological changes; the Company’s ability to establish and maintain its position as a leading provider of automated microbial quality control testing; the Company’s ability to maintain its manufacturing facility; the Company's ability to improve the gross margins of its products and services; risks related to third-parties; the Company’s ability to retain key management and other employees; risks related to regulatory and intellectual property matters; risks related to supply chain disruptions and the impact of inflation; risks associated with macroeconomic events and uncertainty, including with respect to tariff and trade policy in the U.S. and abroad, as well as activity in the Company's industry and in the general economy; and the other important factors outlined under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations page of its website at investors.rapidmicrobio.com. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.



















RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS, INC.













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations













(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024















Revenue:





















Product revenue





$





4,101













$





3,713













Service revenue









3,104

















1,898













Total revenue









7,205

















5,611













Costs and operating expenses:





















Cost of product revenue









5,029

















5,173













Cost of service revenue









1,772

















1,961













Research and development









3,624

















3,842













Sales and marketing









2,751

















3,281













General and administrative









5,690

















5,627













Total costs and operating expenses









18,866

















19,884













Loss from operations









(11,661





)













(14,273





)









Other income (expense):





















Interest income, net









466

















983













Other expense, net









(61





)













(29





)









Total other income, net









405

















954













Loss before income taxes









(11,256





)













(13,319





)









Income tax expense









7

















3













Net loss





$





(11,263





)









$





(13,322





)









Net loss per share — basic and diluted





$





(0.26





)









$





(0.31





)









Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted









43,993,359

















43,245,835



































RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS, INC.













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(in thousands)

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





18,906









$





16,911









Short-term investments









22,764













33,821









Accounts receivable









4,521













7,519









Inventory









20,722













20,200









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









2,269













2,466









Total current assets









69,182













80,917









Property and equipment, net









10,563













11,193









Right-of-use assets, net









4,903













5,163









Other long-term assets









421













531









Restricted cash









365













365









Total assets





$





85,434









$





98,169











Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





2,635









$





2,535









Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









5,034













7,217









Deferred revenue









6,092













6,599









Lease liabilities, short-term









1,235













1,214









Total current liabilities









14,996













17,565









Lease liabilities, long-term









4,641













4,954









Other long-term liabilities









306













298









Total liabilities









19,943













22,817









Total stockholders’ equity









65,491













75,352









Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





85,434









$





98,169































RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS, INC.













Unaudited Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments













(in thousands)

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024











Cash and cash equivalents





$





18,906









$





16,911









Short-term investments









22,764













33,821









Cash, cash equivalents and investments





$





41,670









$





50,732















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.