Rapid Micro Biosystems Grants Equity Awards to New Employee as Inducement for Employment

Rapid Micro Biosystems granted stock options and RSUs to a new employee under its Inducement Plan, enhancing recruitment efforts.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. announced the issuance of equity awards to a new employee, consisting of 160,000 restricted stock units and 250,000 non-qualified stock options, as part of its Inducement Plan to promote employee engagement. The stock options, which have an exercise price of $3.45 per share, will vest incrementally over four years, while the restricted stock units will vest annually over three years, contingent upon the employee's continued employment. This inducement is in line with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and is aimed at attracting new talent to the company, which is known for its innovative solutions that enhance the manufacturing and quality control processes for healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, and has manufacturing operations in Lowell, Massachusetts, and international locations in Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands.

The grant of 160,000 restricted stock units and 250,000 stock options signifies company growth and an effort to attract top talent, enhancing its workforce.

The equity awards are part of a strategic Inducement Plan, demonstrating the company's commitment to incentivizing new employees, which can lead to increased productivity and innovation.

The stock options have an exercise price aligned with the market, suggesting a focus on long-term value for employees and retention.

The Growth Direct system mentioned in the release highlights Rapid Micro Biosystems’ role in modernizing pharmaceutical manufacturing processes, which can enhance its market position and competitiveness in the life sciences sector.

The issuance of a substantial number of equity awards (160,000 RSUs and 250,000 Options) to a new employee may raise concerns regarding the potential dilution of existing shareholders' equity.

The use of an Inducement Plan to attract new employees can signal potential difficulties in recruiting talent under standard employment offerings, which may reflect broader issues within the company's employment strategy.

The need for material inducement suggests the company may be facing challenges in convincing high-quality candidates to join, which could impact its future growth and innovation capabilities.

What is the recent stock award announcement by Rapid Micro Biosystems?

Rapid Micro Biosystems announced grants of 160,000 RSUs and 250,000 stock options to a new employee as inducement to employment.

What is the exercise price for the stock options granted?

The exercise price for the stock options is $3.45 per share, equal to the closing price on the grant date.

How do the stock options vest at Rapid Micro Biosystems?

Twenty-five percent of the options will vest after one year, and the rest will vest monthly thereafter, subject to continued employment.

What is the vesting schedule for restricted stock units at the company?

The RSUs vest annually over three years, with one-third vesting on each anniversary of the grant date, contingent on continued employment.

Where is Rapid Micro Biosystems located?

Rapid Micro Biosystems is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, with manufacturing in Lowell, and global locations in Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands.

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced the grants on June 2, 2025, of (i) 160,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) of the Company’s Class A common stock (“Common Stock”) and (ii) non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 250,000 shares of Common Stock (the “Options”) as a material inducement to employment to a new employee. All such equity awards were made under the Company’s Inducement Plan, as amended (the “Inducement Plan”) and were approved by a majority of the independent directors of the Board of Directors or a duly authorized committee thereof in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The equity awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan, and the terms and conditions of the applicable stock option and RSU award agreements covering the grants.





The Options have an exercise price of $3.45 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Common Stock on their grant date. Twenty-five percent (25%) of Options will vest and become exercisable on the first anniversary of their grant date, and 1/48th of Options will vest and become exercisable each month thereafter, in each case, subject to such employee's continued employment on each vesting date.





The RSUs will vest annually over a three-year period, with one-third of the RSUs vesting on each anniversary of their grant date, subject to such employee's continued employment on each vesting date.





The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee of the Company, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individual's entering into employment with the Company, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.







About Rapid Micro Biosystems







Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct system automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct system brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered Lexington, Massachusetts and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit



www.rapidmicrobio.com



or follow the Company on X (formerly known as Twitter) at



@rapidmicrobio



or on



LinkedIn



