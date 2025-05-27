Rapid Micro Biosystems Appoints Dr. Dafni Bika to Board of Directors

Rapid Micro Biosystems appoints Dr. Dafni Bika to its Board of Directors, enhancing expertise in pharmaceutical technology.

Quiver AI Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. announced the appointment of Dr. Dafni Bika to its Board of Directors, a move praised by President and CEO Robert Spignesi for her extensive experience in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing. Dr. Bika, currently Senior Vice President at AstraZeneca, has a distinguished background with leadership roles at major companies like Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck. Her expertise is expected to enhance the company's efforts to establish its Growth Direct platform as a standard for automating pharmaceutical quality control testing. Rapid Micro, headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, focuses on providing automation solutions to improve the efficiency and safety of healthcare product manufacturing.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Dr. Dafni Bika to the Board of Directors brings over 25 years of pharmaceutical development and manufacturing expertise, likely enhancing the company's strategic direction.

Dr. Bika's leadership role at AstraZeneca and previous experience at Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck strengthens the company's credibility in the pharmaceutical industry.

Her collaboration with the management team is expected to advance the company's mission to modernize pharmaceutical quality control through the Growth Direct platform.

Potential Negatives

The inclusion of a significant number of forward-looking statements suggests uncertainty about the company's future performance and potential risks, which may concern investors.



The acknowledgment of significant losses since inception raises questions about the company's financial stability and long-term viability.



The press release mentions the company's limited experience in marketing and sales, which could hinder its ability to effectively promote and sell its products.

FAQ

Who is Dr. Dafni Bika?

Dr. Dafni Bika is the new member of the Board of Directors at Rapid Micro Biosystems, with extensive experience in pharmaceutical development.

What is Rapid Micro Biosystems known for?

Rapid Micro Biosystems specializes in automation solutions for the efficient manufacturing and release of healthcare products.

What does the Growth Direct platform do?

The Growth Direct platform automates microbial quality control testing, modernizing traditional workflows in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

What is Dr. Bika's role at AstraZeneca?

Dr. Bika serves as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Pharmaceutical Technology and Development at AstraZeneca plc.

Where is Rapid Micro Biosystems headquartered?

Rapid Micro Biosystems is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, with manufacturing located in Lowell, Massachusetts.

$RPID Insider Trading Activity

$RPID insiders have traded $RPID stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPID stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MELINDA LITHERLAND PEI has made 4 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $41,362 and 0 sales.

$RPID Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $RPID stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



LEXINGTON, Mass., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company” or “Rapid Micro”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, is pleased to welcome Dr. Dafni Bika to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).





“We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Bika to our Board of Directors,” said Robert Spignesi, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Dafni has more than 25 years of leadership experience in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing science and technology. She brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight that will contribute to our growth as we continue to establish the Growth Direct platform as the industry standard for automating pharmaceutical QC testing. We are excited to add her expertise to our Board.”





Dr. Bika currently serves as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Pharmaceutical Technology and Development at AstraZeneca plc, where she leads a global team of scientists and engineers in advancing synthetic molecules into approved medicines. Prior to joining AstraZeneca, Dr. Bika held senior executive roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, overseeing Manufacturing Technology, Packaging Technology and Device Operations as well as Global Drug Product Manufacturing Science and Technology. Earlier in her career, she served as the Director of Global Pharmaceutical Commercialization at Merck & Co., Inc.





“I am honored to join the Board at Rapid Micro Biosystems,” said Dr. Bika. “I look forward to collaborating with the management team and my fellow Board members as we advance the Company’s mission to modernize pharmaceutical quality control and manufacturing with the Growth Direct platform.”





Dr. Bika holds a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Science in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Rochester, NY, and a Diploma in Chemical Engineering from the National Technical University of Athens (Greece).







About Rapid Micro Biosystems







Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct system automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct system brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit



www.rapidmicrobio.com



or follow the Company on X (formerly known as Twitter) at



@rapidmicrobio



or on



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's mission to modernize pharmaceutical manufacturing with its Growth Direct technology. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “outlook,” “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “positioned,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to risks related to, the Company's ability to achieve positive cash flow without requiring additional financing; the Company's ability to achieve its business objectives; the Company's significant losses since inception; the Company’s ability to meet its publicly announced guidance and other expectations about its business and operations; the Company’s limited experience in marketing and sales and the effectiveness of its sales processes; the Company’s need to develop new products and adapt to technological changes; the Company’s ability to establish and maintain its position as a leading provider of automated microbial quality control testing; the Company’s ability to maintain its manufacturing facility; the Company's ability to improve the gross margins of its products and services; risks related to third-parties; the Company’s ability to retain key management and other employees; risks related to regulatory and intellectual property matters; risks related to supply chain disruptions and the impact of inflation; risks associated with macroeconomic events and uncertainty, including with respect to tariff and trade policy in the U.S. and abroad, as well as activity in the Company's industry and in the general economy; and the other important factors outlined under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations page of its website at investors.rapidmicrobio.com. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.







Rapid Micro Biosystems Investor Contact:







Michael Beaulieu, CFA





Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications





investors@rapidmicrobio.com







Rapid Micro Biosystems Media Contact:









media@rapidmicrobio.com





