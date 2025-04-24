Rapid Micro Biosystems to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 9, 2025

Rapid Micro Biosystems will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 9, 2025, followed by a webcast conference call.

$RPID Insider Trading Activity

$RPID insiders have traded $RPID stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPID stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MELINDA LITHERLAND PEI has made 4 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $41,362 and 0 sales.

$RPID Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $RPID stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



LEXINGTON, Mass., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission-critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, will release first quarter 2025 financial results prior to the market open on Friday, May 9, 2025.





In conjunction with the release, the Company’s management team will host a webcast conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, May 9, 2025. The live audio webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website and can be accessed with this





link





. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.







About Rapid Micro Biosystems







Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct system automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct system brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered Lexington, Massachusetts and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit



www.rapidmicrobio.com



or follow the Company on X (formerly known as Twitter) at



@rapidmicrobio



or on



LinkedIn



.



