Rapid Irish manufacturing growth masks inflation, outlook concern - PMI

DUBLIN, April 1 (Reuters) - Rapid Irish manufacturing growth accelerated further in March, though the outlook for production weakened sharply amid worries about record inflationary pressures and the impact of war in Ukraine, a survey showed on Friday.

The AIB S&P Global manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 59.4 from an 11-month low of 57.8 in February. That was the joint-ninth highest mark in nearly 24 years of data collection, each set during the last 12 months.

However both input and output prices rose at the fastest rates since the survey began in 1998, with firms reporting higher costs in raw materials, components, energy, fuel and transport.

Irish inflation hit a 21-year high of 5.6% in February and while rising retail sales suggest surging prices have yet to dampen consumer spending, they have led to the sharpest monthly drop in consumer confidence since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demand for manufactured goods last month was stronger at home than abroad, Friday's survey found, partly reflecting advance ordering by customers due to supply chain uncertainty and fears over rising prices.

"There are three clear messages that can be gleaned from the Irish PMI manufacturing data for March; continuing strong growth in activity, a weakening of sentiment on the outlook for business and very elevated inflationary pressures," AIB chief economist Oliver Mangan said.

"While still positive, sentiment saw its biggest decline in two years, with firms expressing concerns about the impact on activity from the war in Ukraine."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by John Stonestreet)

