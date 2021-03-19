Rapid growth in SLLs but room for more

By Alasdair Reilly, Tessa Walsh

LONDON, Mar 19 (IFR) - The rapid growth of sustainability-linked loans in Europe is a major trend in the loan markets but not all companies are ready to link their corporate facilities to ESG performance.

Patchy issuance in certain sectors and for smaller companies means SLLs may not have penetrated the loan market as deeply as expected, although heavy issuance early this year suggests that this might be changing.

Investment-grade ESG-linked facilities total US$39.8bn so far this year, making up an impressive 65% of IG loan issuance, according to Refinitiv LPC data.

Issuance has been dominated by record-breaking deals totalling US$22bn for Italian utility Enel and global brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev, and last week a jumbo US$5.5bn SLL for global commodities trader Trafigura.

“It feels like everything that we do or talk about is SLL on the investment-grade side,” a senior banker said.

This dramatic upturn in SLLs comes after the pandemic suppressed activity in 2020, when SLLs made up 22% of the IG loan market (up from 18% in 2019), as the wave of emergency liquidity lines put in place in response to the health crisis did not incorporate ESG criteria due to their short-term maturity profile.

“When you see the numbers coming through – the percentage of deals done – it’s lower than it feels,” the senior banker said.

SLL volume is mostly concentrated in the large-cap space, driven by ESG leaders that have already travelled a long way down the path to sustainability and are now looking to embed ESG criteria into their credit lines.

Companies with high consumption and emissions that have wide room for improvement – like energy companies – also figure prominently as they are keen to show investors that they are moving their businesses onto a more environmentally sound footing.

Other sectors, such as financial services are more focused on the social and governance elements, as emissions are not as relevant to their businesses, although that is starting to change as focus shifts to financed emissions.

Surprisingly, mining has not seen activity on the SLL front. Although it is difficult to consider miners green, the range of improvements than can be made in the sector, from ecology to worker safety, means the industry should be open to SLLs.

“If SLLs are about transition and improving and focusing on incentivising areas of development, there's no real reason why miners shouldn't be having these facilities,” the senior banker said.

Another area that has seen patchy uptake of SLLs is the fast-moving consumer goods sector.

Although big-hitters like AB InBev and French food group Danone have linked their credit facilities to ESG performance, Swis food giant Nestle decided against an SLL when it agreed a €11bn-equivalent financing in October.

All the same, Nestle is committed to the UN Sustainability Development Goals and recently announced a roadmap to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Again, areas of potential improvement in the sector are wide, ranging from packaging to emissions.

No turning back

While many large companies have moved to put sustainability front and centre of their activities in response to societal and political demands, smaller businesses may not be ready to make the switch.

Unlike large-cap borrowers, which are able to arrange bespoke and focused criteria based on long-standing sustainability reporting programmes, smaller companies may find themselves stretched by ESG commitments, especially as they seek to recover from the pandemic.

“ESG is an integral part of reporting by larger clients, but this could put a strain on smaller companies with more limited resources,” a syndicate head said.

The inexorable growth of SLLs and sustainable financing signals the early stages of a fundamental shift in the wider economy.

“For the SLL market segment, we’ve observed that they are on the rise and that the rate of growth is increasing year-on-year. We’re also observing that there is no fixed frontier in that market, and that the drivers are manifold, regarding both sectors and regions,” said Domitille Moulas of the impact structuring team at Societe Generale.

“It is hard to predict the timing of a full integration of ESG factors into our clients’ financing strategy, but there will be no turning back.”

