Rapid Cloud Migration to Aid Salesforce's (CRM) Q4 Earnings

Salesforce CRM is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 28. The cloud-based software maker’s fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the positive demand environment as customers are continuing with cloud migration and digital transformation initiatives despite the current macroeconomic headwinds.

Digitalization Initiatives to Boost Q4 Revenues

The growing demand for generative artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cloud-based solutions is anticipated to have aided top-line growth in the fourth quarter. Salesforce is currently focusing on incorporating generative AI tools across its products as it looks to keep its business ahead of rivals. Its focus on AI and the substantial progress in its Einstein Analytics platform make us optimistic about the upcoming quarterly results.

Moreover, the rapid adoption of software-as-a-service-based platforms amid the ongoing hybrid working trend is expected to have spurred the demand for Salesforce’s cloud-based solutions. The enterprise software maker’s diverse cloud offerings are likely to have helped expand its clientele, fueling the top line.

The company’s initiatives to capitalize on the overseas demand for cloud-based applications are anticipated to have bolstered the top line during the period in discussion. Further, the improved customer experience is anticipated to have aided the cloud segment. Additionally, Salesforce’s ability to provide an integrated solution for customers’ business problems is expected to have been the key driver.

However, a decline in software spending by small and medium businesses amid ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical issues may have affected Salesforce’s fiscal third-quarter performance. CRM had previously stated that customers are scrutinizing every deal, and it is witnessing an elongated deal cycle and deal compression. Our estimate for the Subscription and Support segment’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at approximately $8.53 billion.

Salesforce had also revealed earlier that its professional service business has been seeing less demand for multi-year transformation deals as well as project delays in some cases. Our estimate for the Professional Services segment’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at approximately $666.1 million.

Furthermore, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern, along with forex headwinds.

Salesforce currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of CRM have soared 11.2% year to date (YTD).

