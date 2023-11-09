Ransomware attack on China's ICBC disrupts US Treasury trades -FT

Adds details from FT report in paragraphs 2,3

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association told members on Thursday that Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had been hit by ransomware which disrupted the U.S. Treasury market by preventing it from settling trades on behalf of other market players, the Financial Times reported.

ICBC 601398.SS, China's largest commercial lender by assets, was beginning to restore services as of Thursday afternoon, the newspaper said, citing people briefed on the ransomware attack, which paralyses computer systems unless a payment is made.

SIFMA and ICBC were not immediately available to comment to on the reported incident.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.