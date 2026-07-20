A Ransomware Attack Just Halted Coca-Cola's Fairlife Production and Knocked the Stock Down 4%. Should Dividend Investors Care?

Key Points

Coca-Cola suspended U.S. production at its Fairlife dairy unit after a ransomware attack.

Fairlife products generated about $4 billion in retail sales in 2024.

Coca-Cola has raised its dividend for 64 consecutive years.

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Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) disclosed Thursday that a ransomware attack forced it to temporarily suspend U.S. production at Fairlife, its fast-growing dairy business, and the stock fell about 4% on Friday. For dividend investors, this looks like an operational headache -- not a threat to the payout.

Here's what happened. Fairlife identified unauthorized third-party access to portions of its systems, including production-related systems. The company halted U.S. production while it investigates with outside cybersecurity experts, though its Canadian operations continue unaffected. "Product quality and safety have not been impacted," Coca-Cola said in its press release about the incident. The full scope of the attack, the company acknowledged, is not yet known.

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How big is the hole?

Fairlife matters more than a dairy brand might suggest. Its ultra-filtered milk and Core Power protein shakes have grown into a business that generated about $4 billion in retail sales in 2024, making it one of Coca-Cola's biggest growth stories of the past decade.

But scale is the key context here. Coca-Cola generated $12.5 billion of revenue in the first quarter alone. Even if U.S. Fairlife production stays offline for several weeks, the direct hit to Coca-Cola would be a small fraction of one quarter's revenue.

The dividend, meanwhile, rests on a much wider base. Coca-Cola raised its payout for a 64th consecutive year in February, lifting the quarterly dividend about 4% to $0.53 per share, and it paid shareholders $8.8 billion in dividends in 2025. At the current share price, the dividend stock yields about 2.6%. And the company generates the cash to back the payout -- management expects about $12.2 billion of free cash flow this year.

The business also entered this mess with momentum. First-quarter organic revenue grew 10% year over year, and comparable earnings per share climbed 18% to $0.86.

The real checkpoint comes soon. Coca-Cola reports second-quarter results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28. Expect management to address the attack directly -- how long production could stay down, what recovery will cost, and any change to the full-year outlook. That last item matters most.

Of course, ransomware is a legitimate operational risk, and shutdowns like this one can drag on longer than companies first expect. A prolonged outage would likely hand market share to rival dairy brands and take some shine off one of Coca-Cola's best growers.

But a six-decade dividend streak doesn't hinge on one brand's production line. Unless the July 28 report reveals damage far beyond what the company has described, the income case for Coca-Cola looks intact -- cyberattack and all.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients do not have positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.