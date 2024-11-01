Ranpak Holdings price target lowered to $7 from $10 at Baird

Baird analyst Gransham Panjabi lowered the firm’s price target on Ranpak Holdings (PACK) to $7 from $10 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said their challenges remain delivering margin expansion via operating leverage, and refinancing the 2026 debt maturities in an efficient manner that supports continued free cash flow growth on a year-over-year basis.

