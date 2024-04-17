Ranpak Holdings (PACK) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 7.65

The average one-year price target for Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) has been revised to 7.65 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of 6.80 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.56 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.91% from the latest reported closing price of 6.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ranpak Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PACK is -1.52%, a decrease of 887.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.55% to 79,426K shares. The put/call ratio of PACK is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JS Capital Management holds 30,531K shares representing 36.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soros Capital Management holds 4,630K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 4,337K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,856K shares, representing an increase of 11.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACK by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA holds 3,000K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,300K shares, representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PACK by 13.84% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2,628K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,610K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PACK by 59.03% over the last quarter.

Ranpak Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 600 employees.

