RANPAK HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $PACK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

RANPAK HOLDINGS ($PACK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $102,414,456 and earnings of -$0.04 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PACK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
RANPAK HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of RANPAK HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 1,147,525 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,493,338
- G2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 683,851 shares (+28.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,704,894
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 274,944 shares (-53.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,891,614
- UBS GROUP AG added 219,106 shares (+942.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,507,449
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 198,973 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,368,934
- ROUBAIX CAPITAL, LLC added 182,576 shares (+28.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,256,122
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 137,491 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $897,816
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.