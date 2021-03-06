Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Just Reported Yearly Earnings And Analysts Are Lifting Their Estimates

It's been a pretty great week for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) shareholders, with its shares surging 11% to US$19.98 in the week since its latest yearly results. Revenues of US$298m beat expectations by a respectable 3.5%, although statutory losses per share increased. Ranpak Holdings lost US$0.32, which was 45% more than what the analysts had included in their models. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:PACK Earnings and Revenue Growth March 6th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Ranpak Holdings' dual analysts is for revenues of US$330.4m in 2021, which would reflect a notable 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Ranpak Holdings is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.10 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$313.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.065 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a sizeable expansion in earnings per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Ranpak Holdings 50% to US$24.00on the back of these upgrades.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Ranpak Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Ranpak Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 11% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.0% p.a. over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.4% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Ranpak Holdings to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Ranpak Holdings following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for Ranpak Holdings going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Ranpak Holdings that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.