Ranpak Holdings Corp - (PACK) Price Target Increased by 30.88% to 7.57

The average one-year price target for Ranpak Holdings Corp - (NYSE:PACK) has been revised to 7.57 / share. This is an increase of 30.88% from the prior estimate of 5.78 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.30 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.00% from the latest reported closing price of 5.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ranpak Holdings Corp -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PACK is 0.16%, a decrease of 21.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.47% to 79,949K shares. The put/call ratio of PACK is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JS Capital Management holds 30,531K shares representing 37.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soros Capital Management holds 4,630K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 4,080K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,741K shares, representing an increase of 32.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACK by 24.48% over the last quarter.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA holds 3,500K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,923K shares, representing an increase of 16.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PACK by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,869K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,094K shares, representing a decrease of 7.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACK by 316.19% over the last quarter.

Ranpak Holdings Background Information

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 600 employees.

