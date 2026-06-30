Ranking Wall Street's Trillion-Dollar Stocks From Most to Least Attractive, Based on Future Cash Flow

Key Points

Though artificial intelligence (AI) is the stock market's premier catalyst, it's Wall Street's trillion-dollar members that have lifted the major stock indexes to new heights.

Since most trillion-dollar companies are reinvesting their cash flow into high-growth initiatives, it's the ideal metric for evaluating and valuing Wall Street's most influential businesses.

A trio of trillion-dollar stocks stands out as phenomenal bargains, while Elon Musk's duo appears to be egregiously pricey.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Despite the Iran-war-driven March swoon, it's turned out to be another banner year for Wall Street. In early June, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all reached record-closing highs.

While the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) has been the stock market's clearest catalyst, it's Wall Street's trillion-dollar members that have lifted these major stock indexes to new heights. As of the closing bell on June 26, there were 13 public companies on U.S. exchanges boasting trillion-dollar valuations:

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

While all 13 of these industry leaders possess bona fide competitive advantages, they don't all share the same outlook. If there's one time-tested metric that does an exceptional job of parsing out which trillion-dollar club members are still bargains and which are pretenders, it's cash flow.

Ranking Wall Street's trillion-dollar stocks from most to least attractive

To be fair, there isn't a one-size-fits-all blueprint when it comes to valuing public companies.

Most investors tend to rely on the traditional price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio as a quick evaluation tool. A company's P/E ratio is arrived at by dividing its share price by its trailing 12-month earnings per share (EPS). While the P/E ratio is a useful tool for valuing mature businesses, it can be tripped up by growth stocks and during recessions, when EPS turns negative.

Cash flow makes for the ideal metric to value and evaluate the stock market's fast-growing, trillion-dollar companies -- especially given that most of these businesses are reinvesting their cash flow into high-growth initiatives, such as AI.

Based on Wall Street analysts' consensus forward-year cash-flow-per-share estimates, here's how the stock market's trillion-dollar stocks rank from most (i.e., cheapest) to least attractive (as of June 26):

Micron : 6.76 times forward-year estimated cash flow

: 6.76 times forward-year estimated cash flow Meta Platforms : 8.58

: 8.58 Amazon : 10.31

: 10.31 Microsoft : 12.76

: 12.76 Nvidia : 15.11

: 15.11 Alphabet : 16.47

: 16.47 Taiwan Semi : 16.59

: 16.59 Broadcom : 18.12

: 18.12 Apple : 26.13

: 26.13 Eli Lilly : 27.32

: 27.32 Tesla : 76.55

: 76.55 SpaceX : 255.38

: 255.38 Berkshire Hathaway: N/A (no estimates)

Things are rarely black-and-white on Wall Street. But among trillion-dollar stocks, cash flow separates them into well-defined categories.

Micron, Meta, and Amazon appear to be phenomenal bargains

Despite their eye-popping returns, Micron Technology, Meta Platforms, and Amazon remain exceptional bargains based on the expected growth in their forward-year cash flow.

Micron's parabolic increase in cash flow, and thus its still-cheap valuation, ties into the supply demand dynamics for memory and storage solutions in AI-accelerated data centers. Micron is a key supplier of high-bandwidth memory, which is needed for the ultra-fast multitasking that occurs in AI data centers.

Demand is outpacing supply by such a large margin that Micron is locking in orders several years in advance. When demand outstrips supply, it's a recipe for a company to possess exceptional pricing power (and juicy margins).

15 months ago, Micron, $MU, was worth just $60 billion producing $8.1 billion in quarterly revenue.



Today, it's worth $1.3 trillion and producing $41.5 billion in quarterly revenue.



Rarely ever does the world experience a revolution like we are seeing right now now. https://t.co/uqP5s6AKSk pic.twitter.com/mHCeYKpP75 -- The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) June 25, 2026

Although AI is all the rage on Wall Street, Meta's social media assets are unrivaled. The company's family of apps, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, attracted an average of 3.56 billion daily users in March 2026. The sheer number of users Meta can reach affords it significant ad pricing power.

Furthermore, Meta Platforms has been one of the stock market's most successful AI integrators. Giving advertisers access to generative AI tools to create static and video messages tailored for individual users has boosted Meta's sales and profitability.

It's a similar story for Amazon, which is leaning on AI as a transformative tool. Integrating generative AI and large language model solutions into Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's No. 1 cloud infrastructure services platform by total spend, has accelerated sales growth for this key operating segment.

Throughout the 2010s, investors paid a median of 30 times year-end cash flow to own shares of Amazon. Thanks to AWS's rapid expansion and the sustained double-digit growth potential of Amazon's advertising and subscription services segments, shares now trade at a historically low 10 times consensus cash flow for the upcoming year.

Elon Musk's companies are a valuation eyesore

At the other end of the spectrum, cash flow exposes Elon Musk's trillion-dollar companies, Tesla and SpaceX, for their egregious and/or unjustifiable valuations.

SpaceX has a laundry list of factors workinя against its roughly $2 trillion market cap. While fast entry into the Russell 1000, Russell 3000, and Nasdaq-100 can temporarily mask some of its shortcomings, emotion-driven rallies in SpaceX are likely to be short-lived. In no particular order, investors can be walloped by:

An accelerated/staggered lockup schedule that'll allow SpaceX's insiders to cash out at retail investors' expense.

The company's potentially dilutive debt and equity offerings.

SpaceX's ongoing operating losses and the capital-intensive nature of its AI and space operations.

Great look at the SpaceX shares unlock schedule as well as the potential passive buying schedule from @JSeyff @FrancisSharoon Depending on the early post-IPO returns, this could really play with and disperse the returns of "passive" funds (which is why there's arguably no such... pic.twitter.com/KOuEkJlngF -- Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) May 28, 2026

Meanwhile, Tesla's valuation has been built on a mountain of unfulfilled promises. While Musk has been successful in diversifying Tesla into energy generation and storage solutions, many of his promises, which are fully baked into the company's valuation, haven't come to fruition. Examples include Musk's near-annual promise of Level 5 full self-driving for over a decade and his claim to have 1 million robotaxis on public roads by the end of 2020.

If investors were to simply step back and take a "show-me" approach with Tesla and SpaceX, both stocks could lose a substantial portion of their value.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,052!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,181,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2026.

Sean Williams has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Broadcom, Eli Lilly, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.