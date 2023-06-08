Ranking These 10 REITs From Best to Worst

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay investors 90% of their taxable income in the form of dividends, which is one reason you often see higher yields for REITs. The gold standard when it comes to REITs is Realty Income (NYSE: O), which is as consistent as they come in terms of performance and increasing its monthly (!) dividend.

Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 6, 2023. The video was published on June 7, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Realty Income

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Realty Income wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2023

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in American Tower, AvalonBay Communities, Prologis, Public Storage, Realty Income, Simon Property Group, Vici Properties, and W. P. Carey. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Tower, Prologis, and Stag Industrial. The Motley Fool recommends AvalonBay Communities, Realty Income, Simon Property Group, Vici Properties, and W. P. Carey. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.