Ranking the Big Bank Stocks: Which Is the Best Buy Now?

All of the big U.S. banks just reported strong earnings, and could have quite a bit to gain in a strong post-pandemic economy. In this Fool Live video clip, chief growth officer Anand Chokkavelu and Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Jason Hall rank five of the biggest U.S. bank stocks -- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Citigroup (NYSE: C), Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). Which is the best buy now?

10 stocks we like better than Wells Fargo

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wells Fargo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Anand Chokkavelu: Let's get to the rankings. This was really tough, by the way. You all can convince me of just about any order, with different arguments. Who's got it?

Matt Frankel: I could start if you want. Well, first, on our Industry Focus show, the first of the year, I recommended Wells Fargo as my bank stock to watch in 2021, which has been the top performer out of these five so far. I think they will continue to do so. So I'm going to keep that as my No. 1. I put Goldman as a close second. Bank of America would be my third choice. JPMorgan would be fourth, just because I think its valuation is the most fair out of the all the bank stocks, in terms of being fully valued. Then Citigroup, I'd put number five just because I really don't have any desire to own Citigroup.

Jason Hall: Yeah. I would follow that same ranking, only I would actually move Citi up to three. Just because thinking about trajectories, thinking about the health of the economy, thinking about their book of business, thinking about the opportunity. I'm glad you reminded me of the change in their leadership, Anand, I just completely had forgotten about that. I think there's a lot to be said for somebody coming in, maybe taking a different approach with managing risks there and maybe rebranding them a little bit. So I just think, again, thinking about valuation, thinking about the biggest driver for banks, which is the health of the economy. Starting with the best valuation and having everything lined up to help push it forward. I think just don't sleep on Citi.

Chokkavelu: Right on. I roughly agree here, which I was like especially since Matt looks at these the most. But I'll give a couple of caveats. I've got Bank of America first, Wells Fargo second, and Goldman Sachs third, and then I've got JPMorgan fourth, for the similar valuation reasons. Then Citigroup fifth, partly because, probably thrice bitten, once shy type of thing, where I've wanted their turnaround forever. Because remember, when Michael Corbat took over the reins, I was very bullish on him and his management and it still hasn't quite turned around as I would've hoped.

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Anand Chokkavelu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jason Hall owns shares of Bank of America and Wells Fargo. Matthew Frankel, CFP owns shares of Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and Wells Fargo. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.