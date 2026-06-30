Ranking Every "Magnificent Seven" Stock From Most to Least Likely to Double by 2030

Key Points

One perhaps surprising Magnificent Seven stock has the clearest path to doubling by 2030.

AI tailwinds could propel several of the stocks to 100% or more gains.

The least likely doubler among the Magnificent Seven faces significant market challenges.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

"The bigger they are, the harder they fall."

This adage can sometimes be true with investing. However, in recent years, the biggest stocks have done more hard rising than they have hard falling. Three of the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks have more than doubled in the past five years. All seven now have significantly larger market caps than in 2021.

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Which Magnificent Seven members are most likely to double by 2030? Here's an admittedly speculative ranking of each stock.

1. Nvidia

I think that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) arguably has the clearest path to doubling over the next four and a half years. That might be at least a little surprising, considering that Nvidia is currently the world's largest company by market cap.

However, Nvidia's GPUs remain the gold standard for running artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The company continues to introduce more powerful chips every year. Its market dominance is unlikely to erode anytime soon.

Agentic AI presents a huge growth opportunity for Nvidia. So do robotic systems and self-driving cars. No other company is as strongly positioned to benefit as these technologies gain momentum.

2. Alphabet

Sure, the narrative for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has turned negative in recent weeks, particularly with the departures of two key AI leaders to rivals. However, the Google parent's growth prospects remain strong.

Google Cloud is the fastest-growing major cloud service provider. Gemini continues to hold its own as one of the most powerful AI models. Waymo is the leading autonomous ride-hailing service. Google Quantum AI ranks among the most influential innovators in quantum computing. It doesn't hurt matters that Alphabet is also now a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), attracting more buying from funds.

3. Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) might be the Rodney Dangerfield of the Magnificent Seven: It "don't get no respect" -- at least not as much respect as it deserves. But I think Meta has a realistic shot at doubling by the end of 2030.

For one thing, the stock's valuation is attractive with shares trading at only 17.5 times forward earnings. Meta's revenue continues to accelerate, fueled by AI-powered ad optimization. The company's opportunities in WhatsApp business messaging are enormous. Its smart glasses could also become an even bigger growth driver over the next few years.

4. Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the worst-performing Magnificent Seven stock over the last five years. However, I wouldn't bet against the e-commerce and cloud giant delivering a 100% return over the next five years.

The reacceleration of growth for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is impressive. I think the agentic AI tailwind for both Nvidia and Alphabet's Google Cloud will also blow strongly for AWS. Amazon's e-commerce margins continue to improve, thanks to automation and AI. Advertising revenue is growing by leaps and bounds. Amazon also has a new significant growth driver on the way with its Leo satellite internet services business.

5. Microsoft

Could Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) double by 2030? I think it's possible. Its Azure cloud platform will almost certainly enjoy strong growth over the next few years.

However, Microsoft isn't the center of the AI universe like Nvidia. It doesn't have the obvious new growth drivers that Alphabet and Amazon do. Still, though, the stock's sell-off in recent months gives Microsoft a better chance of doubling now than it had at its peak last year.

6. Apple

Warren Buffett once said that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was "probably the best business I know in the world." His view is probably still right. Apple's iPhone ecosystem is nothing short of remarkable. The company is a cash cow.

The two main knocks against Apple, though, are: (1) size, and (2) growth. Apple's market cap already hovers around $4.2 trillion. Its growth trajectory, although improving, seems unlikely to propel the company to an $8.4 trillion valuation by 2030. That said, I think that Apple could still be a solid stock to own over the next five years, especially as it launches exciting new products such as its highly anticipated smart glasses.

7. Tesla

And then we get to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). I have ranked the Elon Musk-led company last primarily because the electric vehicle (EV) market has become much more challenging than it was a few years ago. EV demand has slowed, while competition has intensified. Tesla's valuation is also concerning, with a forward earnings multiple of 196.

I also think there's a real chance that Musk decides to merge Tesla with Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX). If he does, don't look for the deal to value Tesla at twice its current market cap.

Still, I don't dismiss the possibility that Tesla might double by 2030. The company could finally deliver on its potential in the robotaxi market. Tesla could also excite investors if it begins marketing Optimus humanoid robots by the end of the decade at a price point that enables widespread adoption.

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Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.