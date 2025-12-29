Ranking the Best "Magnificent Seven" Stocks to Buy for 2026. Here's My No. 3

Key Points

Meta is spending a lot on AI, but its free cash flow provides plenty of resources.

AI is already paying off as Meta is seeing higher revenue and greater ad engagement.

With the stock down 13% in the last three months, now seems a good time to consider it.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

Not every company has quite a history as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Famously immortalized by the 2010 film, The Social Network (starring Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, and Justin Timberlake), Meta Platforms counts more than 3.5 billion people among its daily active users across its family of apps.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has never been one to rest on his laurels, though. The company, which changed its name from Facebook to Meta Platforms in 2021 to emphasize its focus on building the metaverse, is making massive investments in artificial intelligence and related infrastructure. As a result, the company's revenue numbers continue to climb, but there's some nervousness among bears that the company may be overspending.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

This is the fifth installment in a series of seven articles that rank the best Magnificent Seven stocks to buy for 2026. In previous articles, I identified Apple as No. 7, Amazon as No. 6, Tesla as No. 5, and Microsoft in the No. 4 spot.

Meta Platforms is a deserving member of the Magnificent Seven, sporting a market capitalization of more than $1.6 trillion, to be one of the biggest publicly traded companies in the world. Let's take a closer look at why Meta is deserving of the No. 3 ranking on this list of best Magnificent Seven stocks to buy for 2026.

Meta's spending creates upside, not risk

Zuckerberg knows that to make money, you have to spend money. And he's never been afraid to do that. Meta Platforms has recorded losses of $73 billion so far on its Reality Labs division, which is charged with building virtual reality and augmented reality hardware and software to support the metaverse.

I confess I never saw the appeal of the metaverse, so I was as relieved as anyone when Zuckerberg finally signaled a long-overdue pivot. According to Bloomberg, Meta is planning deep cuts in its Reality Labs division as the company pivots to developing artificial intelligence. Meta stock rose 4% on Bloomberg's early December report.

This time, I think that Zuckerberg is getting it right. Meta already has some massive platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, that have huge followings and tons of engagement. With its Meta AI assistant, the company can deliver personalized content and ads, including those powered by generative AI tools. Meta's Llama large language model enables users to create and interact with AI personas, providing more engagement across its family of apps.

And Meta's AI tools are having an immediate impact on the company's bottom line. Revenue in the third quarter totaled $51.24 billion, up 26% from a year ago. Net income fell from $15.68 billion to $2.70 billion, but that was only because of a one-time, non-cash income tax charge of $15.93 billion that was required by the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Meta says excluding the charge, income would have increased to $18.64 billion.

Notably, Meta recorded $50.08 billion in advertising revenue in the quarter, up from $39.88 billion a year ago.

"We are at an exciting point for our company, where we have continued runway to improve our core services today as well as the opportunity to build new AI-powered experiences and services that will transform how people engage with our products in the future," management said in the earnings report.

Why Meta is No. 3

Meta is investing heavily in AI, with capital expenditures for 2025 expected to range between $70 billion and $72 billion. And that number is expected to increase in 2026, according to Chief Financial Officer Susan Li. But while other companies may struggle with that, Meta's in great shape. It generated $44.8 billion in trailing free cash flow during the third quarter, giving it the resources to invest in AI.

Zuckerberg wants Meta's AI spending to lead to "personal superintelligence," which he describes as an AI companion that allows Meta's users to improve their relationships, automate work, encourage creativity, and help them achieve personal goals. That's an achievable goal, because that's how people are starting to use AI already.

Meta stock is down 13% in the last three months and has been underperforming the S&P 500 for most of the year. But I think the shares are on the verge of a rebound, and are now trading at a discounted price-to-earnings ratio of less than 30. I believe that Meta stock will be a big winner in 2026, and this is an ideal place to buy a Magnificent Seven stock at a discounted price.

Should you buy stock in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,470!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,167,988!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 29, 2025.

Patrick Sanders has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.