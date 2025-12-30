Ranking the Best "Magnificent Seven" Stocks to Buy for 2026. Here's My No. 1.

Key Points

Alphabet is the most important internet company in the world.

The cloud computing segment grew by more than 30%.

Alphabet has a massive opportunity with its Tensor Processing Units.

The "Magnificent Seven" grouping of stocks represents seven of the biggest and most influential companies in the world that make up roughly one-third of the market cap-weighted S&P 500. Its members have a significant impact on whether the overall stock market rises or falls in a given day, so they are closely watched by both analysts and retail investors.

In a series of articles, I've been looking at each of these companies to predict which is the best Magnificent Seven stock to buy for 2026. And while I'll reveal the full rankings later in this piece, it's time to unveil the legendary company that tops the rankings and appears to be in the best position as we head into the new year.

Let's pull the curtain back on my No. 1 pick: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

About Alphabet stock

Alphabet is probably still better known as Google, and for good reason. Google has an unshakable lead in global internet search, with 89.9% of the market share. The search engine in second place, Bing, has just 4.2%. And Alphabet's Chrome browser is nearly as dominant with 71.2% of the market, topping second-place Safari with 14.3%.

This means that Alphabet is unquestionably the most consequential internet company in the world. And it gives it a massive advantage, both in selling advertising and pushing content to prime locations on the web.

Alphabet brought in $74.18 billion in revenue during the third quarter from advertising, which includes Google Search, its Google network, and YouTube. That's a 12.6% increase from a year ago, made possible by Alphabet's use of powerful AI tools. For instance, Alphabet uses AI to provide more relevant answers to search queries and also launched an AI Overviews feature that appears at the top of a search result. It also uses AI to optimize the creation and placement of advertising, and even has AI tools to help users answer their email.

In all, advertising made up 72% of Alphabet's $102.34 billion in revenue for the third quarter, helping it achieve an incredible $73.55 billion in free cash flow over the last 12 months.

Alphabet is making huge strides in cloud computing

As dynamic as Alphabet's advertising business is, I think the cloud computing opportunity is even greater. Google Cloud is only third by market share with 13%, trailing Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, but it's seeing substantial growth. Google Cloud generated $15.15 billion in revenue in the third quarter, up 33% from a year ago. It was also responsible for $3.59 billion in operating income, up from $1.94 billion a year ago.

Finally, Alphabet has a big opportunity with its Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), which are its in-house alternative to Nvidia's vaunted (and expensive) graphics processing units (GPUs). Alphabet's TPUs aren't as versatile as GPUs, but they are effective in training its AI models. Now Alphabet is reportedly discussing a deal that would sell billions of TPUs to Meta Platforms and it has a deal with Anthropic, which announced it will expand its use of Google Cloud to include up to 1 million TPUs.

Coupled with Google's massive advertising business, the fast-growing cloud opportunity makes Alphabet even more formidable -- and attractive for investors as we head into 2026.

Why Alphabet is No. 1

Alphabet shares are up more than 60%, but the company is still reasonably priced. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio of 29.7 remains one of the lowest in the Magnificent Seven.

Revenue estimates for next year of $454.8 billion have climbed steadily over the last six months, as the market begins to realize the massive potential of Alphabet stock.

While this company may not be the flashiest in the Magnificent Seven -- I would give that crown to either Nvidia or Tesla -- I think it's a no-brainer for any investor to buy right now.

The list in review

Now we finally have the full list, in order:

No. 1 Alphabet is the dominant internet company on the planet and is starting to market its alternative to Nvidia GPUs.

No. 2 Nvidia is the largest company in the world by market capitalization and has taken the leading role in providing high-powered GPUs to data centers, powering the AI revolution.

No. 3 Meta Platforms shifted its attention away from the metaverse and is now focused on developing "personal superintelligence" through AI.

No. 4 Microsoft has powerful revenue streams through its cloud computing division and its profitable suite of software, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

No. 5 Tesla aims to make breathtaking advancements in autonomous driving, which, if successful, will enable hundreds of thousands of Teslas to be used as robotaxis.

No. 6 Amazon is the globe's biggest provider of cloud computing, but is hampered by the comparatively low margins of its legacy e-commerce business.

No. 7 Apple isn't monetizing AI like its Magnificent Seven peers, but it's developing advanced chips to run large AI models on its products.

You really can't go wrong with any of these companies. However, I believe Alphabet is the clear winner for investors seeking to purchase a Magnificent Seven stock for 2026.

