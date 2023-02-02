Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick Cuts Stake in Sprout Social (SPT)

Fintel reports that Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.85MM shares of Sprout Social Inc (SPT). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.21MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.27% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.82% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sprout Social is $71.96. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.82% from its latest reported closing price of $64.35.

The projected annual revenue for Sprout Social is $332MM, an increase of 39.85%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.02.

Fund Sentiment

There are 586 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprout Social. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.85%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SPT is 0.3745%, an increase of 4.2277%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 65,055K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group holds 2,960,497 shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,779,197 shares, representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 54.86% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,983,519 shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771,653 shares, representing an increase of 10.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 88.49% over the last quarter.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments holds 1,558,659 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331,934 shares, representing an increase of 14.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 64.43% over the last quarter.

DFCIX - Delaware Smid Cap Growth Fund holds 1,511,567 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,711,963 shares, representing a decrease of 13.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 6.56% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,500,009 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,392,973 shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 21.75% over the last quarter.

Sprout Social Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to more than 25,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

