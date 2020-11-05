Rank Group Says In Talks With Advisers Regarding Potential Equity Issuance - Quick Facts

Markets

Rank Group Says In Talks With Advisers Regarding Potential Equity Issuance

(RTTNews) - In response to recent media speculation regarding the possibility of the company undertaking an equity issue, British casino operator Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) confirmed it is in talks with its advisers regarding a potential equity issuance of up to a maximum of 19.9 percent of its issued share capital.

Rank Group noted that such an equity issuance would be intended to strengthen its balance sheet in this unprecedented trading environment. However, the company added that there can be no certainty the equity issuance will proceed.

Rank Group said it will provide a further update as appropriate.

