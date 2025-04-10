Rank Group Q3 LFL NGR Up 10.9% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) reported that its third quarter Group like-for-like Net Gaming Revenue, or NGR rose 10.9% to 195.6 million pounds. On a channel basis, digital like-for-like NGR was up 15.4% and venues like-for-like NGR was up 9.1%. For the year to date period, Net Gaming Revenue or NGR was up 12.2% to 597.4 million pounds.

John O'Reilly, Chief Executive, said: "Since announcing our interim results in January, we have continued to deliver strong growth and expect to deliver Group like-for-like operating profit for the full year in line with expectations."

The Group expects the Government to publish the statutory instruments for land-based casino reforms in the coming weeks and anticipates the roll out of additional machines and sports betting to commence during the summer.

Rank will announce preliminary results for the 12 months ending 30 June 2025 on 14 August 2025.

