Rank Group (LSE:RNK) Price Target Decreased by 19.37% to 109.65

The average one-year price target for Rank Group (LSE:RNK) has been revised to 109.65 / share. This is an decrease of 19.37% from the prior estimate of 136.00 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 101.00 to a high of 120.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.29% from the latest reported closing price of 90.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rank Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNK is 0.02%, a decrease of 22.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 11,039K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,583K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,648K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,504K shares, representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNK by 30.35% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,063K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,027K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 918K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNK by 9.21% over the last quarter.

