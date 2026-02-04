Rank Group (LSE:RNK) Price Target Decreased by 16.87% to 139.06

The average one-year price target for Rank Group (LSE:RNK) has been revised to 139.06 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 16.87% from the prior estimate of 167.28 GBX dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 107.06 GBX to a high of 183.75 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.31% from the latest reported closing price of 88.40 GBX / share.

Rank Group Maintains 3.33% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.33%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rank Group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNK is 0.06%, an increase of 3.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.30% to 8,481K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,635K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,728K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,724K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNK by 52.62% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,011K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares , representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNK by 47.61% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 601K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNK by 62.79% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 506K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares , representing a decrease of 21.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNK by 40.82% over the last quarter.

