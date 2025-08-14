Markets

Rank Group FY Underlying LFL Operating Profit Rises

August 14, 2025 — 02:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Rank Group Plc reported profit before tax of 53.9 million pounds for the 12 months ended 30 June 2025 compared to 15.5 million pounds, last year. Basic earnings per share was 9.5 pence compared to 2.7 pence. Underlying LFL operating profit was 63.7 million pounds, up 38%. Underlying EPS increased to 9.1 pence from 5.9 pence. Group underlying LFL net gaming revenue was 795.3 million pounds, up 11%.

The Group said it has made a good start to the new financial year with Group NGR up 9% for the first 6 weeks and is well placed to meet current expectations in 2025/26.

