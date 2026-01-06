Markets
RANKF

Rank Group CEO John O'Reilly To Retire On Jan. 29; CFO Richard Harris Named Interim CEO

January 06, 2026 — 02:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rank Group Plc (RNK.L, RANKF), a London-based gaming service provider, announced Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer John O'Reilly plans to retire on January 29.

The Board has appointed current Chief Financial Officer Richard Harris as the interim CEO, effective January 30.

The company said it will now begin a formal search process to identify a permanent CEO.

O'Reilly, who was appointed as CEO in April 2018, will continue to support the business until the end of the current 2025/26 financial year following the planned retirment.

Harris joined the Rank Board in May 2022 when he was appointed Chief Financial Officer. He has been an Executive Director of the Board since joining Rank. Prior to Rank, he was Chief Financial Officer at Foxtons Group Plc and has previously held positions at Laird Plc and Marks and Spencer Plc.

Commenting on O'Reilly, John Ott, Chair of Rank Group plc, said, "His extensive gambling industry knowledge and experience, as well as deep operational skills have combined to ensure that Rank is well positioned to build on the direction he established. In addition, John has contributed significantly to the betting and gaming industry for decades."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RANKF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.