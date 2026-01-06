Rank Group CEO John O'Reilly To Retire On Jan. 29; CFO Richard Harris Named Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Rank Group Plc (RNK.L, RANKF), a London-based gaming service provider, announced Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer John O'Reilly plans to retire on January 29.

The Board has appointed current Chief Financial Officer Richard Harris as the interim CEO, effective January 30.

The company said it will now begin a formal search process to identify a permanent CEO.

O'Reilly, who was appointed as CEO in April 2018, will continue to support the business until the end of the current 2025/26 financial year following the planned retirment.

Harris joined the Rank Board in May 2022 when he was appointed Chief Financial Officer. He has been an Executive Director of the Board since joining Rank. Prior to Rank, he was Chief Financial Officer at Foxtons Group Plc and has previously held positions at Laird Plc and Marks and Spencer Plc.

Commenting on O'Reilly, John Ott, Chair of Rank Group plc, said, "His extensive gambling industry knowledge and experience, as well as deep operational skills have combined to ensure that Rank is well positioned to build on the direction he established. In addition, John has contributed significantly to the betting and gaming industry for decades."

