Rani's RT-114 Oral Capsule Shows Strong Bioavailability In Phase 1a Study; Phase 1b Underway

(RTTNews) - Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI) announced positive initial data from its ongoing Phase 1a study of RT-114, an orally administered RaniPill Capsule delivering PG-102, a GLP-1/GLP-2 dual agonist being developed by ProGen Co., Ltd.

Phase 1a Study Results

The study compared RT-114 to a matched 12 mg subcutaneous dose of PG-102 in 30 healthy volunteers. Results showed that oral RT-114 achieved systemic exposure greater than 150% relative to injection, with elimination half-life similar between arms (5.6 days for oral vs. 5.3 days subcutaneous).

No serious adverse events were reported. Treatment-related side effects such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, were mild, transient and consistent with the known profile of GLP-1/GLP-2 dual agonists. Importantly, no adverse events were attributed to the RaniPill Capsule itself.

CEO Talat Imran stated that the findings exceeded expectations and represent a milestone for the RaniPill platform, extending its oral biologic delivery capability into obesity and metabolic disease. He emphasized that while other oral biologic technologies often achieve only a fraction of subcutaneous exposure, RTT114 demonstrated exposure well above injection levels, reinforcing the unique potential of the platform.

Phase 1b Expansion

The study has now advanced into Phase 1b portion, where 15 healthy volunteers will each receive two separate 12 mg doses of PG-102 via the RaniPill (24 mg total administered dose). This cohort is designed to further define the oral-to-subcutaneous pharmacokinetic relationship and assess repeat dosing.

Next Steps

Data from the Phase 1b portion are expected in 2027, with plans to initiate a repeat-dose study in patients with obesity.

RANI has traded between $0.40 and $3.87 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $0.64, up 2.59%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $0.66, up 2.60%.

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