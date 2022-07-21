Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lankan president

Contributor
Uditha Jayasinghe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the new president of Sri Lanka by the chief justice of the country on Thursday, the president's media office said.

COLOMBO, July 21 (Reuters) - Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the new president of Sri Lanka by the chief justice of the country on Thursday, the president's media office said.

Wickremesinghe won 134 votes in the 225 member parliament in a vote count on Wednesday, after his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned from his post last week.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((shilpa.jamkhandikar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters