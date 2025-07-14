Rani Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on RaniPill® Capsule at ENDO 2025 Conference

Rani Therapeutics presents preclinical data on the RaniPill® capsule at ENDO 2025 regarding oral delivery of a bispecific agonist.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. announced that it will present preclinical data on its RaniPill® capsule at the Endocrine Society’s Annual Meeting (ENDO 2025) in San Francisco from July 12-15, 2025. The presentation, led by Anvesh Dasari, PhD, will focus on the oral delivery of a bispecific GLP-1/GLP-2 receptor agonist (PG-102) via a robotic pill (RT-114) and demonstrate that it achieves bioequivalence to subcutaneous injection in canines. The session is scheduled for July 14, 2025, in a poster presentation format. Rani Therapeutics specializes in technologies for oral delivery of biologics and drugs, seeking to replace traditional injection methods with more convenient oral options through their proprietary RaniPill® platform.

Rani Therapeutics will present preclinical data at a significant industry event (ENDO 2025), showcasing the potential of its RaniPill® capsule technology.

The presentation includes promising results related to the bioequivalence of an innovative oral delivery system for a bispecific GLP-1/GLP-2 receptor agonist, which could enhance the treatment landscape for patients.

The RaniPill® capsule represents a proprietary and patented platform technology that could replace current methods of drug delivery, highlighting Rani's innovative approach in the biotherapeutics space.

As a clinical-stage company, Rani Therapeutics may face challenges in securing further funding or partnerships until they demonstrate more advanced clinical results.

The reliance on preclinical data may indicate that the company has not yet achieved significant milestones in the development of their therapies.

Presenting data at a conference could suggest a lack of substantial, impactful breakthroughs that warrant more significant media or investor attention.

What is the RaniPill® capsule?

The RaniPill® capsule is a proprietary technology developed by Rani Therapeutics for oral delivery of biologics and drugs, replacing injections.

When will Rani Therapeutics present at ENDO 2025?

Rani Therapeutics will present at ENDO 2025 on July 14, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM PT.

What data will be presented at the conference?

Preclinical data on a bispecific GLP-1/GLP-2 receptor agonist via the RaniPill® capsule will be presented.

Who is the presenting author for Rani’s abstract?

The presenting author for Rani's abstract is Anvesh Dasari, PhD.

Where can I find more information about Rani Therapeutics?

More information about Rani Therapeutics can be found on their website at ranitherapeutics.com.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced that it will present preclinical data on the RaniPill® capsule at the Endocrine Society’s Annual Meeting (ENDO 2025) taking place July 12-15 in San Francisco, CA.





Details of the presentations are as follows:







Abstract Title:



Oral Delivery of a Bispecific GLP-1/GLP-2 Receptor Agonist (PG-102) via a Robotic Pill (RT-114) Achieves Bioequivalence to Subcutaneous Injection in Canines







Session Type:



Poster Presentation







Session Title:



Adipose Tissue, Appetite, and Obesity: From Breakthroughs to Real-World Challenges: Navigating Weight Loss, Regain, and Therapeutic Advances II







Session Date & Time:



July 14, 2025 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM PT







Poster Number:



MON-691







Presenting Author:



Anvesh Dasari, PhD





The abstract presented at ENDO 2025 is available on the Endocrine Society



website



.







About Rani Therapeutics







Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology. For more information, visit ranitherapeutics.com.







