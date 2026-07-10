BioTech
RANI

Rani Therapeutics, PegBio Ink R&D Deal For Obesity, Metabolic Disease Candidates

July 10, 2026 — 01:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, announced a research and development collaboration with PegBio Co., Ltd. to evaluate multiple candidates from PegBio's obesity and metabolic disease pipeline using Rani's proprietary RaniPill platform.

Under the agreement, the companies will collaborate on the pre-clinical development of RaniPill formulations for selected molecules from PegBio's pipeline, with plans to advance suitable candidates into clinical development.

RaniPill is a swallowable robotic capsule designed to deliver biologics orally, offering injectable-like bioavailability without the need for a needle. The platform is being developed to enable oral delivery of biologic drugs that currently lack oral formulations across immunology, endocrinology, oncology, and other key therapeutic areas.

The agreement is expected to expand Rani's obesity portfolio beyond its existing programs, potentially adding multiple candidates with differentiated mechanisms of action.

RANI has traded between $0.38 and $3.87 over the last year.

Rani shares closed Thursday at $0.69, up 0.75%. In the overnight market, shares are trading up 1.69% to $0.71.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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