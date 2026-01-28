Rani Therapeutics Names Alireza Javadi Chief Technical Officer

(RTTNews) - Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI) on Wednesday announced the promotion of Alireza Javadi to Chief Technical Officer.

Javadi previously served as Vice President of Technical Operations, overseeing Rani's R&D, manufacturing, and automation teams. He joined Rani in 2022 after five years as Director of Operations at Cretex Medical.

"We are thrilled to announce Alireza's promotion to Chief Technical Officer as we enter an exciting era for Rani, highlighted by our collaboration with Chugai and our newly initiated Phase 1 study of RT-114 for the treatment of obesity," said Talat Imran, Chief Executive Officer of Rani Therapeutics.

On Tuesday, Rani Therapeutics shares closed at $1.38.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.