Markets
RANI

Rani Therapeutics Names Alireza Javadi Chief Technical Officer

January 28, 2026 — 07:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI) on Wednesday announced the promotion of Alireza Javadi to Chief Technical Officer.

Javadi previously served as Vice President of Technical Operations, overseeing Rani's R&D, manufacturing, and automation teams. He joined Rani in 2022 after five years as Director of Operations at Cretex Medical.

"We are thrilled to announce Alireza's promotion to Chief Technical Officer as we enter an exciting era for Rani, highlighted by our collaboration with Chugai and our newly initiated Phase 1 study of RT-114 for the treatment of obesity," said Talat Imran, Chief Executive Officer of Rani Therapeutics.

On Tuesday, Rani Therapeutics shares closed at $1.38.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RANI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.