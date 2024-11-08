Rani Therapeutics Holdings options imply 12.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Rani Therapeutics (RANI) Holdings is normal with calls leading puts 15:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 12.6%, or 30c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 0.4%.
