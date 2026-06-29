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Rani Therapeutics CFO Svai Sanford Steps Down, Nicholas Maestas Appointed As Successor

June 29, 2026 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI) said on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Svai Sanford has stepped down. Following this, the company has appointed Nicholas Maestas as successor, effective immediately.

Sanford announced his departure in May 2026 to pursue another opportunity.

Maestas joins from Tempest Therapeutics, where he served as CFO and head of corporate strategy.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, shares of Rani Therapeutics were up 0.56 percent, changing hands at $0.7400, after closing Friday's regular session 0.86 percent lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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