Rani Therapeutics CFO Svai Sanford Steps Down, Nicholas Maestas Appointed As Successor

(RTTNews) - Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI) said on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Svai Sanford has stepped down. Following this, the company has appointed Nicholas Maestas as successor, effective immediately.

Sanford announced his departure in May 2026 to pursue another opportunity.

Maestas joins from Tempest Therapeutics, where he served as CFO and head of corporate strategy.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, shares of Rani Therapeutics were up 0.56 percent, changing hands at $0.7400, after closing Friday's regular session 0.86 percent lower.

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