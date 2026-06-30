Rani Therapeutics Appoints Nicholas Maestas CFO Following Sanford Departure

(RTTNews) - Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, announced the appointment of Nicholas Maestas as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Svai Sanford, who announced his departure in May 2026 to pursue professional opportunities.

Meastas brings more than 10 years of experience across several clinical-stage biotechnology companies. Most recently, he served as CFO and head of corporate strategy at Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST). Prior to Tempest, he led financial analysis and strategic planning at Alector, Inc. (ALEC), overseeing a collaboration with GSK.

Rani Therapeutics shares closed Monday at $0.76, up 3.91%. In the after hours, the shares are trading down 0.61% to $0.76.

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