Rani Therapeutics Appoints New Head Of Strategy, Q4 Results Due Today; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, saw its shares rise by more than 15% in the pre-market after the firm announced the appointment of Jesper Hoiland as Head of Strategy, ahead of today's anticipated fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results.

Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics is focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs.

The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

Rani's investigational pipeline includes,

-RT-114 for obesity and is in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with ProGen Co., Ltd. -RT-102, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of osteoporosis, has completed a Phase 1 study. -RT-105, which is in preclinical studies to treat Rheumatoid Arthritis and is in the preclinical development stage. - RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in the discovery stage. - RT-116, which is in the preclinical stage for the treatment of obesity. - RT-111, an ustekinumab biosimilar for Psoriasis, has completed Phase 1 trial.

Appoints Jesper Hoiland as Head of Strategy

The newly appointed Head of Strategy, Hoiland, has served as a strategic adviser to the company since 2023 and brings more than 30 years of global pharmaceutical leadership experience, including extensive expertise in obesity and metabolic disease.

In this newly created adviser role, Høiland will be responsible for shaping Rani's corporate and pipeline strategy, including prioritising internal programs, evaluating new therapeutic opportunities, and supporting the company's partnering and business development efforts.

Notably, over the course of his career, Høiland has contributed to the development and commercialisation of multiple leading therapies, including Novo Nordisk's insulin analogue portfolio and Tresiba, as well as Tymlos and Skytrofa.

"His experience across global organisations and therapeutic areas, along with his strong industry relationships, will be invaluable as we advance our partnering strategy and continue to build a differentiated pipeline," said Talat Imran, Chief Executive Officer of Rani.

"What attracted me to Rani is the strength of its platform and the breadth of opportunity it creates across multiple therapeutic areas," said Mr. Hoiland.

Q3 Results

As of September 30, 2025, the firm's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totalled $4.1 million, and the firm expected funds to be sufficient to fund its operations into 2028.

For the third quarter, net loss narrowed to $7.9 million from $12.7 million in the prior year.

Recent Developments

In January 2026, RANI initiated the Phase 1 Study of RT-114 RaniPill for the Treatment of Obesity in Collaboration with ProGen.

The phase 1 study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, bioavailability, pharmacokinetics, and weight loss of the GLP-1/GLP-2 dual agonist PG-102, administered orally via RaniPill capsules versus subcutaneous injection.

Under the collaboration agreement with Progen, development costs, as well as operating profits and losses from the commercialisation of RT-114, will be shared equally by Rani and Progen.

After initiation of the first Phase 2 clinical trial, Rani will lead the development and commercialisation of RT-114 in the United States, Canada, Europe (including the United Kingdom), and Australia, and ProGen will lead the development and commercialisation in all other countries.

RANI has traded between $0.38 and $3.87 in the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $1.14, up 7.55%. In premarket trading today, the stock is up 15.79% at $1.32

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