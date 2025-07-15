Rani Therapeutics Announces $3.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Class A Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

Rani Therapeutics announces a $3 million securities offering, selling shares and warrants to an institutional investor.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. announced a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor for the sale of 4,354,000 shares of its Class A common stock at $0.40 per share, along with pre-funded warrants for an additional 3,146,000 shares at $0.3999 each in a registered direct offering. Maxim Group LLC is the sole placement agent for this transaction, which is expected to close around July 16, 2025, pending customary closing conditions. The offering is projected to yield approximately $3.0 million in gross proceeds, before expenses. The securities will be offered under an effective "shelf" registration statement with further details available in a prospectus to be filed with the SEC. Rani Therapeutics focuses on developing novel oral delivery technologies for biologics and drugs, specifically the RaniPill® capsule aimed at making administration easier by replacing injections.

Potential Positives

Rani Therapeutics secured approximately $3.0 million in gross proceeds through a direct offering, enhancing its financial position for further development.



The offering includes both common stock and pre-funded warrants, potentially increasing investor interest and market liquidity.



The securities are being offered under a shelf registration statement that provides Rani with more flexibility for future fundraising efforts.



Rani's innovative RaniPill® capsule technology has demonstrated viability in preclinical and clinical studies, showcasing the company's commitment to advancing oral biologics delivery.

Potential Negatives

The offering price of $0.40 per share indicates a significant discount, suggesting a lack of investor confidence or interest at higher valuations.

The gross proceeds of approximately $3.0 million may be insufficient for the company's operational needs, raising concerns about financial stability and future funding.

The reliance on a single institutional investor for this offering could signal limited interest from a broader investor base, which may affect future fundraising efforts.

FAQ

What is Rani Therapeutics announcing in this press release?

Rani Therapeutics announced a securities purchase agreement for Class A common stock and pre-funded warrants in a registered direct offering.

How many shares of Class A common stock are being sold?

The offering includes the sale of 4,354,000 shares of Rani Therapeutics’ Class A common stock.

What is the purchase price per share in the offering?

The purchase price is $0.40 per share for the common stock and $0.3999 per share for the pre-funded warrants.

Who is the placement agent for this offering?

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent for the registered direct offering.

When is the expected closing date for this offering?

The offering is expected to close on or about July 16, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

$RANI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $RANI stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RANI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RANI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

$RANI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RANI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RANI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andreas Argyrides from Oppenheimer set a target price of $4.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Mitchell Kapoor from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $9.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $9.0 on 02/26/2025

Full Release



SAN JOSE, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 4,354,000 shares of Rani Therapeutics’ Class A common stock at a purchase price of $0.40 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase 3,146,000 shares of Class A common stock at a purchase price of $0.3999 in a registered direct offering. The exercise price of each pre-funded warrant is $0.0001 per share of Class A common stock.





Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.





The offering is expected to close on or about July 16, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds to Rani Therapeutics from this offering are expected to be approximately $3.0 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, excluding the proceeds, if any, from the exercise of the pre-funded warrants.





The securities in the registered direct offering are being offered and sold by Rani pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-266444) which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 10, 2022. The offering of the securities is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@maximgrp.com or telephone at (212) 895-3745.







About Rani Therapeutics







Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology.







Investor Contact:







investors@ranitherapeutics.com







Media Contact:







media@ranitherapeutics.com



