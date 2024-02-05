Rani Reports Positive Topline Results From Phase 1 Clinical Study Of RT-111

(RTTNews) - Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI)On Monday announced positive topline results from its Phase 1 clinical study of RT-111. The study was conducted in Australia and assessed the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of RT-111 in healthy adult volunteers.

RT-111 is a RaniPill capsule containing an ustekinumab biosimilar, CT-P43, which is a human IgG1 monoclonal antibody. Currently, ustekinumab is only available as a subcutaneous injection marketed in the United States by Janssen as STELARA. The ustekinumab biosimilar utilized in RT-111 is manufactured and supplied by Celltrion, Inc.

The study included 20 participants in each of the RT-111 0.5mg and 0.75mg dose groups, along with 15 participants in a STELARA (ustekinumab) 0.5mg subcutaneous injection group.

The findings indicate that RT-111 provided ustekinumab biosimilar in a dose-proportional manner with high bioavailability (estimated at 84% relative to subcutaneous injection). It also demonstrated a higher Cmax and shorter Tmax compared to ustekinumab administered via SC injection (0.5mg).

Moreover, all participants in the two RT-111 groups tolerated the treatment well, and no serious adverse events were observed during the study.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.