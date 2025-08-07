Rani (RANI) Q2 Net Loss Improves 16%

Key Points No revenue was reported, in line with expectations.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities declined from $27.6 million as of December 31, 2024, to $10.2 million as of June 30, 2025.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI), a biotech company developing oral biologic drug delivery technology, released its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 7, 2025. Marking an improvement from the prior year period’s $(0.26) GAAP result. The company reported no revenue, matching expectations. An overall assessment of the quarter shows progress in pipeline and partnerships, but persistent financial strain and no commercial revenue remain key themes for the period.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.18) $(0.28) $(0.26) -30.8 % Revenue (GAAP) $0 $0 $0 N/A Research & Development Expense $5.5 million $6.1 million (9.8 %) General & Administrative Expense $5.0 million $6.4 million (21.9 %) Net Loss (GAAP) $(11.2 million) $(13.4 million) -16.4 %

Company Overview and Recent Focus

Rani Therapeutics is focused on enabling the oral delivery of biologic drugs, which are medications typically given by injection due to their complexity and sensitivity. Its main technology, the RaniPill capsule, aims to deliver these drugs through the digestive system, aiming for similar efficacy as injection-based treatments.

Recently, the company has concentrated on advancing clinical candidates using its RaniPill system, securing strategic research partnerships, and actively managing costs amid ongoing financial challenges. Success for Rani depends on demonstrating safety and efficacy in clinical trials, creating alliances with established drug makers, and managing cash through incremental fundraising while awaiting regulatory milestones.

Quarter Highlights: Financials, Pipeline, and Operations

The quarter showed no revenue, as all product candidates remain in pre-launch development stages. Net loss (GAAP) improved year over year, narrowing to $(11.2) million from $(13.4) million. The primary driver was reduced spending: Research and development expenses fell to $5.5 million, down $0.6 million, due to lower compensation costs. General and administrative costs (GAAP) dropped to $5.0 million, reflecting reduced third-party services and lower compensation.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $10.2 million as of June 30, 2025, a significant reduction from $27.6 million as of December 31, 2024. The company raised $4.3 million in May 2025 through a warrant inducement and another $3.0 million in July 2025 through an equity offering. However, Current liabilities of $20.6 million continue to exceed current assets of $11.1 million, resulting in a stockholders’ deficit of $(9.2) million.

On the research and development front, Rani announced a new preclinical collaboration with Chugai to test two undisclosed biologic molecules using the RaniPill system, with the agreement entered in August 2024. Separately, at ENDO 2025, the company presented data showing that its RT-114 candidate -- an oral, dual GLP-1/GLP-2 (glucagon-like peptide 1 and 2) receptor agonist -- achieved similar results to injectable forms in canine models. GLP-1 and GLP-2 therapeutics are being researched for obesity treatment, a large and competitive market.

In terms of pipeline progress, Rani is planning to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for RT-114 in the second half of 2025, marking an important milestone for its oral delivery ambitions. These product advances aim to validate the RaniPill technology in humans and add value through drug pipeline expansion.

Looking Ahead: Management Outlook and Investor Focus

Management reiterated plans to begin Phase 1 clinical studies for RT-114 for obesity in the second half of 2025. No guidance was given for anticipated revenue or profitability beyond this clinical milestone, and no formal financial outlook was offered.

RANI does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

