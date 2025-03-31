$RANI Earnings Results: $RANI Reports Quarterly Earnings

$RANI ($RANI) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, missing estimates of -$0.26 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,030,000, beating estimates of $0 by $1,030,000.
$RANI Insider Trading Activity
$RANI insiders have traded $RANI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RANI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CONE INVESTMENTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP SOUTH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,829,360 shares for an estimated $10,141,673.
- KATE MCKINLEY (Chief Business Officer) purchased 17,960 shares for an estimated $29,993
- TALAT IMRAN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,296 shares for an estimated $19,974
$RANI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $RANI stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 2,574,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,526,380
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 291,381 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $399,191
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP removed 255,084 shares (-94.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $349,465
- KESTRA PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES, LLC added 119,620 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,879
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 110,163 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $150,923
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 92,062 shares (+342.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,124
- KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP removed 48,129 shares (-59.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,936
$RANI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RANI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024
