$RANI Earnings Results: $RANI Reports Quarterly Earnings

$RANI ($RANI) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, missing estimates of -$0.26 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,030,000, beating estimates of $0 by $1,030,000.

$RANI Insider Trading Activity

$RANI insiders have traded $RANI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RANI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CONE INVESTMENTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP SOUTH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,829,360 shares for an estimated $10,141,673 .

. KATE MCKINLEY (Chief Business Officer) purchased 17,960 shares for an estimated $29,993

TALAT IMRAN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,296 shares for an estimated $19,974

$RANI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $RANI stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RANI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RANI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

