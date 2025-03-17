News & Insights

Stocks
RANI

$RANI Earnings Preview: Recent $RANI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

March 17, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$RANI ($RANI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.26 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RANI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$RANI Insider Trading Activity

$RANI insiders have traded $RANI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RANI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CONE INVESTMENTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP SOUTH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,829,360 shares for an estimated $10,141,673.
  • KATE MCKINLEY (Chief Business Officer) purchased 17,960 shares for an estimated $29,993
  • TALAT IMRAN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,296 shares for an estimated $19,974

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RANI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $RANI stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RANI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RANI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RANI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RANI forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

RANI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.